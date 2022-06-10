$0.25 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.16. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

NYSE FOUR opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $103.37.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 35,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

