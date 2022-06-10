Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMBL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

