Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

TRNO stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

