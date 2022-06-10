Rowan M. Trollope Sells 1,268 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $126,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,954.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $98.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.55. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 175.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

