Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Position Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

