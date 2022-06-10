Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $309.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $290.41 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.08.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.