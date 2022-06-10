iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184,692 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 378,574 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 478,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.