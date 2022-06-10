CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 457,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

