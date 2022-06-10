CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,850 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $186,673,000 after purchasing an additional 170,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 28.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 819,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

HP stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

