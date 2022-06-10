CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 89.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

