CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

