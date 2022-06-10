Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $385.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.