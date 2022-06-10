CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 77,760 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77,760 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 60,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 228,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 211,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM opened at $24.10 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.72.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

