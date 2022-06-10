CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 141,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,976 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $148.06 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

