Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after acquiring an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $192,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $124,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

