CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 8,203 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Olin by 8,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,847,000 after acquiring an additional 838,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,648.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLN opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

