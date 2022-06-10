CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 3,108 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $96.26 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62.

