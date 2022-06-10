Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.86 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

