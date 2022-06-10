CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 9,209 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

