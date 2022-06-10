Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE opened at $99.50 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

