Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,633 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $11,863,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 147,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,562,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 142,898 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,124 shares of company stock worth $20,492,948 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

