The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,762 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 577,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX opened at $62.48 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

