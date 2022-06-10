Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,200 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HRL stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

