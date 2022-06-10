Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $206.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day moving average of $202.58. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

