CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 177,324 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,324 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

