Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 201 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Datadog were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,876.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $11,977,879. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

DDOG opened at $103.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

