Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $320,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $170.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.89. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.