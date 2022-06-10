Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,051 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

