CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,367 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.