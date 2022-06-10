Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

