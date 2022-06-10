Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.12 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,688. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

