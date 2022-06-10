CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 440 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

