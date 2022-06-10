CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 252,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

