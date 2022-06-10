Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 440 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Repligen were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Shares of RGEN opened at $159.35 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.