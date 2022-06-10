The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.