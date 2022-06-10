Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,060 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FMC were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FMC by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in FMC by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,760,000 after buying an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in FMC by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMC opened at $115.47 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

