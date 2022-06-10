Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $52.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

