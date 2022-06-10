CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.22% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COPX opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

