The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

