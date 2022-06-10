Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Masimo were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.52.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.