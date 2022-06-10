CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,340 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 229,455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.84.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

