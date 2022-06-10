Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $338,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,575 shares of company stock worth $2,016,679. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

