Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,700 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

CF stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

