Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 954 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trex were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Trex by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.68.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

