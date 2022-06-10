Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

