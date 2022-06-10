Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 22665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of C$61.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

