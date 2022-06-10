IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.07

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 47610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$91.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.85.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

