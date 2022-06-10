IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.07

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 47610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Several research firms have weighed in on IMV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.
The firm has a market cap of C$91.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.85.
About IMV (TSE:IMV)
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.