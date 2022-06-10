Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$60.00. The company traded as high as C$53.47 and last traded at C$53.09, with a volume of 3207747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.52.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.45.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.32. The stock has a market cap of C$74.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

