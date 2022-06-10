STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.85

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 169602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$375.13 million and a PE ratio of -33.95.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.