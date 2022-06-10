Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 35,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,037,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $770.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

